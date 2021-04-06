Service rules of GCWU Faisalabad approved

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The service rules (first statutes) of the Government College for Women University (GCWU) Faisalabad have been approved, which would help overcome ad-hocism and other issues.

A spokesperson for the GCWU said on Tuesday that Governor Punjab/ Chancellor GCWU accorded approval to the service rules through a notification, while the Higher education Department (HED) also notified the much-awaited statutes of the university.

She said that the service rules would provide an infrastructural support to the university in terms of appointments, terms and conditions of service, provision of perks and benefits to the employees and all relevant matters.

It will also overcome various handicaps of the university in terms of appointments, in addition to enabling the GCWU to make permanent postings of academic and administrative staff, as advised by the chancellor, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the government.