Service Sector Can Create Job, Alleviate Poverty: PIE Chairman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 11:15 PM

Private service sector is an engine of growth and can create employment and alleviate poverty prevailing not only in Punjab but in entire country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Private service sector is an engine of growth and can create employment and alleviate poverty prevailing not only in Punjab but in entire country.

The government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is making efforts to facilitate the business community and industrial sector through business-friendly policies.

Punjab Industrial Estates (PIE) Syed Nabeel Hashmi stated this after inaugurating Administration Block in Multan Industrial Estate (MIE), according to PIE spokesman here Wednesday.

He also inaugurated weighbridge and jogging track for employees and employers in MIE and Speedo Bus terminal for industrial workers.

Considering new initiatives for speeding up industrialization process in this province, particularly in south Punjab, he said the Punjab govt had already declared two industrial estates at Vehari and Rahim Yar Khan districts of South Punjab as Special Economic Zones.

These economic zones would help improve living standard of local people, who would have enormous job opportunities at their door step.

Both the industrial estates had been established by Punjab Industrial Estates Development & Management Company (PIEDMC) from its own sources, he mentioned.

The chairman appreciated the role and support of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for accelerating industrial activities in South Punjab and declaration of two Special Economic Zones there.

Syed Nabeel Hashmi said PIEDMC had planned to establish Quaid-e-Azam Business Park on Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M-II) and a strategy in this regard has also been devised.

He said Business (Apparel) Park would be developed on pattern of Sundar Industrial Estate Lahore.

PIE Chairman assured the industrialists would be provided with every possible facilities to boost industrial activities in MIE and said that he was committed to usher in a new era of prosperity in sourthern part of Punjab.

