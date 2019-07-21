Service stations asked to install recycling system

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) ::Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) served notices to 100 service stations, where they assigned to install recycling system.

WASA sources told APP here on Sunday that they had served notices on service stations which washing vehicles and motorcycles and wasting water badly.

He said that no service station has so far installed recycling system, despite notices and added that they had started to impose fine on them.

He said Rs 5000 to 15000 fine was being imposed on a service station and some service stations have paid fine also.

He said fine was being adjusted into WASA bills over non-payment of fine. The challans would be sent to WASA magistrate over non-payment in next phase.

He said maximum steps were being taken to preserve water for next generation as per the directions by the government.

He said there was ban on sprinkling water at roads, outside home and commercial buildings while an awareness campaign through pumphlets and media would also be launched to sensitize citizens about the importance of water.

He said WASA was working with slogan 'Water is life' and added that there was no concept of life on earth without water.

He said pending dues on WASA defaulters including government and private departments had reached about Rs 1 billion and added 400 challans were sent to WASA magistrate this month.

He said WASA connections of defaulters were restored after payment of pending dues with fine.

He said 16 recovery teams were also working in the city and disconnecting average 15,000 connections of defaulters monthly.

He said WASA's monthly target was Rs 45 million while they had collected Rs 35 million till July 20.