Service structure, all issues of rescuers to be addressed: Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Speaker Punjab Assembly,Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that service rules and regulations will be formulated soon for the periodic promotion of dedicated rescuers and all issues of the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) will be resolved on priority basis.

He was addressing the 16th Rescue Anniversary of Rescue-1122 at Emergency Services academy here on Saturday.

He said: "It is a great moment to be here with the Rescue family.

"It is worth mentioning that the Service was started in his era as the chief minister of Punjab, and it was a unique initiative to serve humanity at that time." Ch Pervaiz said: "Soon after the establishment of Service, the Punjab Emergency Service Act was unanimously passed by the Punjab Assembly to provide legal cover to the Service.

"This is the only reason that every government was compelled to own it and serve the nation as the system of emergency management is self-explanatory due to its professional service delivery," he added.

The PA speaker also appreciated the efforts of Founder Director-General Dr Rizwan Naseer and his pioneer team, who burns the midnight oil to establish an exemplary model of Emergency Service in Punjab, which has been replicated in other provinces of Pakistan.

He also shared his experiences and pleasant memories of these services as it was a great challenge and extremely difficult to take this unique initiative. He also shared his views that when nobody was willing to attend and touch the victims of the accident. "When I was chief minister, I always prayed to Almighty Allah to give me the strength to do something for the welfare of the common people of Pakistan and Allah granted my prayers," he said.

He expressed his deepest gratitude over the successful completion of its 16 years of humanitarian services with professional excellence. He also congratulated the Founder DG Rescue Dr Rizwan Naseer and his entire pioneer teams who accepted this challenge and turned it into a reality. He also congratulated Emergency Services Academy Team for becoming the first UN INSAARG Certified Team in South Asia. Pioneers present an album of memories to the Speaker of Punjab Assembly. Emergency Services Academy certified Team presented UN INSARAG shield to the Ch Pervaiz Elahi.

Earlier, Founder Director General, Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) Dr Rizwan Naseer congratulated all rescuers especially the pioneers upon completion of 16 years of the Service with dedication and providing the right to timely emergency care without discrimination to 8.6 million helpless victims of emergencies and disasters and maintaining the standards of this Emergency Service and gain prayers of the community members with hard work; commitment and dedication.

He also said that Emergency Services Academy trained over 19,000 emergency professionals from all provinces of Punjab and it's a great honor for the Country that Rescue Team of Emergency Services Academy has become the first United Nations INSARAG Certified disaster response team in South Asia.

He requested Ch Pervaiz to expedite the approval of Service regulations by holding the meeting of Punjab Emergency Council so that all staff could be promoted on regular basis.