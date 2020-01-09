UrduPoint.com
Services Chiefs' Tenure Amendment Bills Forwarded To President For Approval

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 03:46 PM

Services chiefs' tenure amendment bills forwarded to president for approval

After receiving green signal from National Assembly and Senate, the amendment bills pertaining to the extension in the tenure of services chiefs on Thursday have been forwarded to President Arif Alvi for final approval

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th January, 2020) After receiving green signal from National Assembly and Senate, the amendment bills pertaining to the extension in the tenure of services chiefs on Thursday have been forwarded to President Arif Alvi for final approval.According to details, all three amendment bills - the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill 2020, the Pakistan Air Force (Amendment) Bill 2020 and the Pakistan Navy (Amendment) Bill 2020 - were sent to the president after getting signed by both upper and lower houses of the Parliament.

On January 8, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak tabled the bills in Senate which were unanimously passed by the members.

The session was then adjourned till Friday, 10:30 AM.On January 6, the NA had approved the amendment bills despite being opposed by religious parties Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Jamaat-i-Islami (JI). Both parties didn't participate in the voting process and walked out of the NA declaring it as "fake".

