Services Exports Increase By 1.80% To $7.129 Bln In 11 Months
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The exports of services during the first eleven months of the fiscal year (2023-24) increased by 1.80 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the last year.
During July-May 2023-24, exports of services were recorded at $7.129 billion as against the exports of $7.004 billion during the same period of last year, according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).
During the period under review, the services imports into the country grew by 16.93 percent and it was registered at $9.229 billion as compared to the import of $7.892 billion in the same period last year.
On a year-on-year basis, the services exports from the country grew by 7.90 percent in May 2024 as compared to the exports of the same month of last year.
In May 2024, services valued at $687.91 million were exported as compared to exports of $637.54 million in the same month of last year.
The imports of services into the country however, decreased by 10.11 percent during the period under review as it was recorded at $881.04 million against $980.17.
On month on month basis, the services exports increased by 6.48 percent and imports by 5.76 percent respectively in May 2024 as compared to April 2024.
During May 2024, the services exports were recorded at $687.91 million as compared to the exports of $646.03 million of the previous month, whereas imports were registered at $881.04 million as compared to the imports of $833.06 billion of last month.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024
IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification
Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank
PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..
Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamaba ..
Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promoting interfaith harmony,peace
Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: Afnan Ullah
DC Murree directs for timely completion of development projects
All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istekham’ operation: Rana Sana
2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cultural Dialogue concludes
Distt admin to speed up action against dengue
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANF recovers 129 kg drugs in two operations2 seconds ago
-
KP Governor condoles loss of lives in Haripur road accident4 seconds ago
-
Meeting held to ensure peace during Muharram7 seconds ago
-
Police arrest three thieves with Rs 61,50010 seconds ago
-
PFA launched crackdown against substandard manufacturing 'kulfi' units20 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program50 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz joins world leaders as 24th SCO summit starts1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 320,500 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
Death anniversary of famous Sufi singer Allan Faqir observed1 hour ago
-
KP’s emergency service-Rescue 1122 completes preparations for Muharram1 hour ago
-
Police seized hand grenades, detonators for suicide vest after firefight12 hours ago
-
IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification13 hours ago