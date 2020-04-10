Services Hospital isolation ward to treat critically ill patients: Dr Yasmin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) ::Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visited two dedicated Isolation Wards at Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) and said that patients in critical condition at Expo Centre would be shifted to these wards for better treatment and supervision.

SIMS Principal Professor Mehmood Ayaz, Medical Superintendent and other officials accompanied the minister and gave her briefing on the arrangements made at the wards.

The minister also spoke to a select group of nursing staff and discussed with them the Covid-19 situation.

Dr Yasmin said, "This 32-bed facility has been developed at the SIMS Auditorium for patients in critical condition. In this unit, each bed has been provided with a ventilator and the best-available facilities.

"A team of doctors and paramedical staff working on Covid-19 patients is motivated and discharging duties with great professionalism.

"The PPE [personal protective equipment] kits have been provided to all staff working in the corona wards."The minister, in her message to the people, said, "We have to win this battle at every cost. Prevention is the best strategy and we can achieve this by ensuring social distancing.

"By staying at home and stopping exposure to the virus, we can stop the transmission chain. I specifically request the elderly and senior citizens to take care of themselves and adopt precautionary measures."