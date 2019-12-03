(@fidahassanain)

Justice Forum Chairman Bashir Ahmad accuses Dr. Mehmood Ayaz of distorting facts about illness of former PM Nawaz Sharif and paving way for him to go abroad.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 3rd, 2019) Justice Forum Chairman Advocate Bashir Ahmad alleged on Tuesday that Medical Superintendent of Services hospital suspended Dr. Tafseer for bringing to the public the facts about illness of PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Bashir Ahmad alleged that Dr. Mehmood Ayaz was also involved in distorting the facts about actual illness of Nawaz Sharif. He made these allegations after analyzing the report prepared by an independent medical committee holding investigation into matter related to the illness of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The report was prepared by Dr. Kazim Naqvi

The committee reached to the conclusion that government medical board committed professional dishonesty in the matter of Nawaz Sharif’s illness. Dr. Tafseer was suspended from his job after he made facts about Nawaz Sharif’s illness public.

“Dr. Tafseer was suspended from his office from Services Hospital after he made public the facts about Nawaz Sharif’s illness,” said the lawyer, adding that “PM Khan intervened in the matter after which Dr. Tafseer was restored,”.

Justice Forum demanded that an inquiry committee must be constituted to probe the matter and strict action should be taken against all those who are found guilty.

“Those who are found guilty in investigation must be tried in Anti-Terrorism Court,” said the Justice Forum Chairman. “Their properties must be attached and their license should be cancelled with PM&DC. Justice Forum also demanded the Punjab government to ensure protection of Dr. Tafseer beside the removal of all members of government board, so that they could not distort further the facts about illness of former premier.