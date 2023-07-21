Open Menu

Services In Panagahs Temporarily Suspended In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 21, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Services in Panagahs temporarily suspended in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Social Welfare Department has temporarily suspended the provision of services in all the shelter homes (Panagahs) of the province since the first day of the month of Muharram-ul-Harram, said a notification issued by the Department here on Friday.

It said that the provision of all services in Panagahs operating under the auspices of the Directorate of Social Welfare Department, had been suspended temporarily and would be resumed very soon.

