UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Services In Rehabilitation Centers Improved: DC

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 06:00 PM

Services in rehabilitation Centers improved: DC

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Malakand, Sohail Khan here Thursday said that services in rehabilitation centers were improved to help persons with disabilities and drug addicts.

The Deputy Commissioner visited drug addicts and rehabilitation center Madad where he inspected different services with direction of further improvement.

He directed the management of the center to continue effort by providing best services to the vulnerable groups.

Related Topics

Malakand Sohail Khan Best

Recent Stories

CPSR arranges webinar on Pak-Russia Relations pros ..

27 minutes ago

Brainchild launches 2nd party data hub through pre ..

30 minutes ago

Samsung partners with Sukh Chayn Residences to pro ..

35 minutes ago

UAE’s investment climate continues to attract in ..

46 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs meeting of Urban Plann ..

47 minutes ago

116,422 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.