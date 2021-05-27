Services in rehabilitation Centers improved: DC

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Malakand, Sohail Khan here Thursday said that services in rehabilitation centers were improved to help persons with disabilities and drug addicts.

The Deputy Commissioner visited drug addicts and rehabilitation center Madad where he inspected different services with direction of further improvement.

He directed the management of the center to continue effort by providing best services to the vulnerable groups.