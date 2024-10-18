Open Menu

Services Of 12 RDA Officers & Staff Members Regularized

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2024 | 08:11 PM

In order to enhance the efficiency of the workforce and performance of the department, Director General, (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Kinza Murtaza has regularized the services of seven officers and five staff members of the authority

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) In order to enhance the efficiency of the workforce and performance of the department, Director General, (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Kinza Murtaza has regularized the services of seven officers and five staff members of the authority.

According to RDA spokesman, those whose services were regularized included two Assistant Directors of State Management (BS-17), Muhammad Shoaib Khan and Waqar Ahmed, two Assistant Directors Planning, Mehwish Naseem and Shiza Tanveer, two Assistant Directors of Building Control, Rimsha Siddiqa and Muhammad Dawood, one Assistant Director, Arch, Syeda Rida Sultan, Computer Officer Umar Farooq (BS-16) and Assistant, Muhammad Asmatullah Khan (BS-16), three Sub-Engineers, Habib ur Rahman, Qamar Rafiq and Mohammad Arsalan (BS-14).

The DG regularized the services of the RDA contract employees on the recommendations of the Scrutiny Committee, emphasizing the authority’s commitment to maintaining a skilled and dedicated workforce.

The DG asked the newly regularized employees to work hard and play an effective role for the resolution of public grievances.

