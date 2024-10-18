Services Of 12 RDA Officers & Staff Members Regularized
Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2024 | 08:11 PM
In order to enhance the efficiency of the workforce and performance of the department, Director General, (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Kinza Murtaza has regularized the services of seven officers and five staff members of the authority
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) In order to enhance the efficiency of the workforce and performance of the department, Director General, (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Kinza Murtaza has regularized the services of seven officers and five staff members of the authority.
According to RDA spokesman, those whose services were regularized included two Assistant Directors of State Management (BS-17), Muhammad Shoaib Khan and Waqar Ahmed, two Assistant Directors Planning, Mehwish Naseem and Shiza Tanveer, two Assistant Directors of Building Control, Rimsha Siddiqa and Muhammad Dawood, one Assistant Director, Arch, Syeda Rida Sultan, Computer Officer Umar Farooq (BS-16) and Assistant, Muhammad Asmatullah Khan (BS-16), three Sub-Engineers, Habib ur Rahman, Qamar Rafiq and Mohammad Arsalan (BS-14).
The DG regularized the services of the RDA contract employees on the recommendations of the Scrutiny Committee, emphasizing the authority’s commitment to maintaining a skilled and dedicated workforce.
The DG asked the newly regularized employees to work hard and play an effective role for the resolution of public grievances.
Recent Stories
SHRD strives to protect basic HR of everyone: Secy HR Sindh
CDA, P3A collaborate to boost Islamabad’s tourism with luxury hotels project
Gillani issues directives to brief Senate about prevailing law, order situation ..
Italy judges reject first migrant detentions in Albania
DC chairs meeting to review monthly performance of polio team
Finance Minister expresses sorrow on demise of ex caretaker CM Hamayun Marri
AJK food authority launches crackdown against adulteration
UN force says 'widespread destruction' in south Lebanon
Growing N.Korea support for Russia 'very worrying': France
NA passes two bills
Railways employees receiving late salaries due to grant in aid: Parliamentary Se ..
Archaeological deptt initiates excavation work at historic site of Mankiala
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SHRD strives to protect basic HR of everyone: Secy HR Sindh1 minute ago
-
CDA, P3A collaborate to boost Islamabad’s tourism with luxury hotels project7 minutes ago
-
Gillani issues directives to brief Senate about prevailing law, order situation in Balochistan9 minutes ago
-
Finance Minister expresses sorrow on demise of ex caretaker CM Hamayun Marri42 seconds ago
-
AJK food authority launches crackdown against adulteration43 seconds ago
-
NA passes two bills48 seconds ago
-
Railways employees receiving late salaries due to grant in aid: Parliamentary Secretary for Railways ..33 seconds ago
-
Archaeological deptt initiates excavation work at historic site of Mankiala35 seconds ago
-
Court awards imprisonment to SHO38 seconds ago
-
SC issues clarification regarding reserved seats judgment40 seconds ago
-
Bus Stand to be upgraded on war-footing: AC24 seconds ago
-
PML-N govt committed to support youth in education, employment: Fahad Shafiq25 seconds ago