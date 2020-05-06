'Services of 18167 registered volunteers to be used for the betterment of society' : DC Sargodha

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has said that the services of 18167 volunteers of Sargodha district registered in the Prime Minister's Relief Tiger Force would be used for the betterment of the society and institutions

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has said that the services of 18167 volunteers of Sargodha district registered in the Prime Minister's Relief Tiger Force would be used for the betterment of the society and institutions.

These volunteers are dedicated to the national spirit; in which include retired Army and Civil Servants, Lawyers, Doctors, Journalists, Social Workers, Welfare and Politicians, Teachers, Medical Department, Corporate Businessmen, Students, Senior Citizens, Engineers, Computer Operators and others, he said adding that their services should be used on a task basis.

He expressed these views while presiding over the first meeting of the District Steering Committee of the Tiger Force. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bilal Feroze Joyia, SP Investigation Imtiaz Malik, President Chamber of Commerce Mazhar Malik, Director Social Welfare Hussain Ahmed Gondal, DHO Dr Sohail Asghar Qazi, Principal ILM College Suleiman Sabir and SNA Omar Saeed and Deputy Director Local Government Babar Ranjha were also present in the meeting.

Committee has decided that initially the services of volunteers should be used to ensure protective measures at Ehsas Kiflat Centers, Utility Stores, Mosques and Banks. It was further decided at the meeting that focal persons of government departments in each sector should meet with these volunteers on a trial basis and find out the priorities of them, the volunteers should be assigned tasks near their homes and according to their convenience.

DC said that the services of doctors and paramedics are utilized by the department of health, teachers department of education, Social Worker Social Welfare, Journalist at Information department, Retired Army Employees at Police department and volunteers from the business community would be provide their services at Chamber and Industry department. The responsibilities of these volunteers would be determined through the portal, he added.