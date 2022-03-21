UrduPoint.com

Services Of 4000 Employees Of Merged District Regularized: CM Told PA

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2022 | 07:09 PM

Services of 4000 employees of merged district regularized: CM told PA

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Monday informed the Provincial Assembly (PA) that KP government has regularized more than 4000 employees in public sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Monday informed the Provincial Assembly (PA) that KP government has regularized more than 4000 employees in public sector.

The House chaired by the Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani was told by the Chief Minister that a committee has been constituted to regularize the remaining employees working in different public sectors.

He was speaking on a bill KP Regularization of Services in Erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas Bill, 2022 moved by Minister for Labour Shaukat Ali Yousafzai.

The House unanimously passed the bill under which the services of certain employees appointed in different projects in the merged districts would be regularized.

The employees appointed in various projects, as reflected in the schedule in the erstwhile FATA and holding post till March 1, 2022 shall be to be appointed on regular basis from the commencement of this Act.

Such employees would be entitled to receive contributory provident in view of pension and gratuity.

A committee headed by the Secretary of the department would be scrutinized the credential of the employees before their regularization.

The seniority of the employees whose services are regularized under this Act shall be determined as per provision KP Civil Servants Act 1973.

The House also passed the KP Public Services Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and KP Control of Narcotics Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2022 moved by Minister for Labor Shaukat Ali Yousafzai and Advisor to KP CM on Excise & Taxation, Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman respectively.

Moved by Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra, The KP Infrastructure Development Cess Bill, 2022 was tabled in the House.

Later, Nighat Orakzai of PPP pointed out the quorum after which the chair adjourned the proceedings of the House was adjourned till May 10, 2pm.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Provincial Assembly March May Post From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Labour

Recent Stories

CJP observes assembly’s matters should be fought ..

CJP observes assembly’s matters should be fought in the assembly

19 minutes ago
 Nearly 3.5 million Ukrainians flee the country: UN ..

Nearly 3.5 million Ukrainians flee the country: UN

25 seconds ago
 Second Whistleblower Backs Claims Johnson Was Behi ..

Second Whistleblower Backs Claims Johnson Was Behind Animal Evacuation From Afgh ..

27 seconds ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22) 21 Mar 2022

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22) 21 Mar 2022

31 seconds ago
 SIU arrests 3 including street criminal, drug pedd ..

SIU arrests 3 including street criminal, drug peddlers

2 minutes ago
 Governor to inaugurate Qalandar Shahbaz's 770th an ..

Governor to inaugurate Qalandar Shahbaz's 770th annual Urs on Tuesday

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>