Services of 4000 employees of merged district regularized: CM told PA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Monday informed the Provincial Assembly (PA) that KP government has regularized more than 4000 employees in public sector.

The House chaired by the Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani was told by the Chief Minister that a committee has been constituted to regularize the remaining employees working in different public sectors.

He was speaking on a bill KP Regularization of Services in Erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas Bill, 2022 moved by Minister for Labour Shaukat Ali Yousafzai.

The House unanimously passed the bill under which the services of certain employees appointed in different projects in the merged districts would be regularized.

The employees appointed in various projects, as reflected in the schedule in the erstwhile FATA and holding post till March 1, 2022 shall be to be appointed on regular basis from the commencement of this Act.

Such employees would be entitled to receive contributory provident in view of pension and gratuity.

A committee headed by the Secretary of the department would be scrutinized the credential of the employees before their regularization.

The seniority of the employees whose services are regularized under this Act shall be determined as per provision KP Civil Servants Act 1973.

The House also passed the KP Public Services Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and KP Control of Narcotics Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2022 moved by Minister for Labor Shaukat Ali Yousafzai and Advisor to KP CM on Excise & Taxation, Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman respectively.

Moved by Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra, The KP Infrastructure Development Cess Bill, 2022 was tabled in the House.

Later, Nighat Orakzai of PPP pointed out the quorum after which the chair adjourned the proceedings of the House was adjourned till May 10, 2pm.