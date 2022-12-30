UrduPoint.com

Services Of 456 Female Teachers Regularized

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2022 | 12:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :The elementary and secondary education department has regularized the services of 456 female teachers with immediate effects.

These teachers were recruited in BPS 12 on a contract and ad-hoc basis.

Those who were regularized included Sherish Ambreen, Anum Zeeshan, Shazia Naz, Zarmina Bibi, Manza Tajmul, and others.

District Education Officer (Female) has issued a notification in this regard. The teachers were asked to continue their jobs in their respective schools.

More Stories From Pakistan

