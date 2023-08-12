Open Menu

Services Of 9 LG&CD Department Placed At MCL Disposal

Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2023 | 07:37 PM

Services of 9 LG&CD department placed at MCL disposal

Two zonal officers and seven building inspectors of the Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Department have been expelled from the planning wing and their services have been placed at the disposal of the Municipal Corporation Lahore (MCL) over inefficiency charges

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Two zonal officers and seven building inspectors of the Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Department have been expelled from the planning wing and their services have been placed at the disposal of the Municipal Corporation Lahore (MCL) over inefficiency charges.

According to a spokesperson for the department, measures have been initiated on the directives of Caretaker Minister for Local Government Amir Mir to address issues of incompetence and corruption in the LG&CD Department. Under the supervision of LG&CD Secretary Dr Arshad Ahmad, lists of incompetent and negligent employees are being prepared. As the first punitive action, nine officials have been expelled from the department including Assistant Zonal Officer Sumaira Chohan from Allama Iqbal Zone and Zonal Officer Irum Altaf from Wagah Zone.

Both officers were serving in grade-17 in the planning wing, while Sumaira Chohan had an additional charge of the Nishtar Zone. The seven building inspectors expelled from the department were part of the planning wing, and they were serving in Wahga Zone, Nishtar Zone, Shalimar Zone, and Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Zone.

The services of Wahga Zone's Building Inspectors Ali Shahid and Arslan Jamil, and Nishtar Zone's Tariq Saeed and Ismatullah, have been placed at the disposal of the MCL. Additionally, Shalimar Zone's Building Inspectors Ahsan Raza and Ali Raza have also been instructed to report to the MCL. The services of Aziz Bhatti Zone's Building Inspector Muhammad Yasin have also been placed at the disposal of the MCL.

All of these officers were found to be involved in unauthorised constructions and other illegal activities.

Related Topics

Lahore Corruption Martyrs Shaheed Arslan Wagah From Government

Recent Stories

Preparations continue to celebrate Independence Da ..

Preparations continue to celebrate Independence Day

7 minutes ago
 CM Bizenjo to ensure development in every corner o ..

CM Bizenjo to ensure development in every corner of Balochistan

7 minutes ago
 FESCO invites applications for recruitment

FESCO invites applications for recruitment

10 minutes ago
 EU welcomes oil transfer from decaying ship in Red ..

EU welcomes oil transfer from decaying ship in Red Sea

10 minutes ago
 Football: Premier League results

Football: Premier League results

10 minutes ago
 HCC to organize National Flag hoisting ceremony on ..

HCC to organize National Flag hoisting ceremony on 14 August

10 minutes ago
China's yuan loans grow by 345.9 bln yuan in July

China's yuan loans grow by 345.9 bln yuan in July

6 minutes ago
 Six dead after migrant boat capsizes in English Ch ..

Six dead after migrant boat capsizes in English Channel

10 minutes ago
 Senior professors seek justice in Principals' post ..

Senior professors seek justice in Principals' postings

15 minutes ago
 At least 2 migrants dead as boat sinks off Tunisia ..

At least 2 migrants dead as boat sinks off Tunisia's coast

15 minutes ago
 Aiwan-e-Sahafat finalized arrangements of indepen ..

Aiwan-e-Sahafat finalized arrangements of independence day

15 minutes ago
 Temperatures reach 50C in Iraq's capital Baghdad

Temperatures reach 50C in Iraq's capital Baghdad

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan