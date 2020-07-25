UrduPoint.com
Services Of ANP Leader Remembered

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

HANGU, Jull 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) ::The local leadership and workers of Awami National Party (ANP) Saturday paid tribute to the services of late ANP leader Abdul Samad Durrani and condoled his sad demise.

Qur'an Khawani was also held on the occasion of the Chahlum of late Abdul Samad Durrani. Former Federal and Parliamentary Secretary Pir Haider Ali Shah and Senior leader Chiraguddin Advocate were present on the occasion. Hundreds of workers from district tehsils and each union council, including Ibn Ali, Malik Aman, Tehsil Sadr Intisar Khan, attended the Quran Khawani.

Addressing the function, District President Pir Haider Ali Shah, General Secretary Syed Ibn Ali, Intisar Khan and senior leader Chiraguddin Advocate said that every worker of Awami National Party is our great asset.

Abdul Samad Durrani's services were exemplary for the party, including the region, they said. He was a great soldier of late Bacha Khan. The speakers further said that with the death of Abdul Samad, Hangu district lost a prominent politician. His brother and son were also present on the occasion. At the end, the participants offered Fateha for the departed soul of late Abdul Samad Durrani.

