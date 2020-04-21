Services of Anwar Sherani, health staff hail

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 07:23 PM

A simple but impressive ceremony was held in honor of Additional Secretary Anwar Sherani, who is in charge of the Corona Duty Cell in the district

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :A simple but impressive ceremony was held in honor of Additional Secretary Anwar Sherani, who is in charge of the Corona Duty Cell in the district.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dera Mohammed Umair lauded the services of Anwar Sherani and presented him a honoring shield to pay tribute to his services for the people of Dera Ismail Khan.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner said that Anwar Sherani performed their duties as par excellently and with devotions and expressed the hope that they would succeed in defeating coronavirus in the district with the support of the people of Dera.

The district administration Dera also appreciated the services of others including health staff, workers, police, persons of the Rescue-1122 and volunteers who were not only playing their role in distribution of payments under Ehsaas Kifalat Programme besides spreading awareness to the general public regarding safety from infection.

He hoped that in future, these officers would continue to serve the nation with the same spirit. All the officers of the district administration, including Assistant Commissioner Dera Mohsin Salahuddin, were also present on the occasion.

