Services Of Attaullah Chandio Hailed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 08:13 PM

The Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Hyderabad Region Dr Jameel Ahmed has praised the services of AIG Establishment Attaullah Chandio who has been replaced by Karamullah Soomro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Hyderabad Region Dr Jameel Ahmed has praised the services of AIG Establishment Attaullah Chandio who has been replaced by Karamullah Soomro. In a ceremony organized to honour Chandio at Ahmed's office, the AIGP hailed Chandio's contributions for the department.

He said Chandio was an asset of the department and was known for his dedication to work.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandio said he served in the Hyderabad region for 16 months, during which he worked with 4 Additional IGs at police region Hyderabad. He also spoke about the efforts taken to establish the new office of AIGP Hyderabad region.

The DIG Hyderabad Naeem Shaikh, SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio and SSP Jamshoro Muhammad Anwar Khetran, among other officials, attended the ceremony.

