Services Of Ayesha Rizwan Given To Balochistan; DG NIM Posted

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 08:26 PM

The services of Ayesha Rizwan (BS-18) who was on awaiting posting in Establishment Department has been given to Government of Balochistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The services of Ayesha Rizwan (BS-18) who was on awaiting posting in Establishment Department has been given to Government of Balochistan.

In a notification issued here Wednesday by Establishment Department, Aysha Rizwan has been directed to join her new assignment with immediate effect.

Meanwhile in another notification, Secretary Higher education Hassan Mehmood Yousafzai (BS-21) has been transferred and posted as Director General National Institute of Management (NIM) Peshawar.

