Services Of Bahadur Yar Jang Academy Unforgettable: VC FUUAST

Published October 20, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Services of Bahadur Yar Jang Academy unforgettable: VC FUUAST

Acting Vice Chancellor of Federal University Urdu of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST), Prof Dr Muhammad Ziauddin said the services of Nawab Bahadur Yar Jang Academy in academic, social, literary and research sectors are unforgettable

He said Nawab Bahadur Yar Jang was a respected leader of Pakistan Movement and Quaid-e-Azam had always considered him as his honest friend and a true sympathizer.

The VC FUUAST paid tribute while appreciating the contribution of Nawab Bahadur Yar Jang Academy in various fields.

On the occasion, President of the Academy Dr. Wasimuddin and General Secretary Syed Sabihuddin Hussaini presented books based on PhD thesis on Nawab Bahadur Yar Jung written by the Vice President of the Academy Mir Hussain Ali Imam to Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ziauddin.

