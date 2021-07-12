UrduPoint.com
Services Of BEMC To Be Extended Across Bahawalpur Division

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

Services of BEMC to be extended across Bahawalpur division

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Secretary Local Government and Community Development South Punjab Muhammad Altaf Baloch on Monday said that the sanitation system of Bahawalpur is exemplary for South Punjab.

The jurisdiction of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company will be extended to other parts of the division.

He made these remarks in a briefing given by the company officials regarding future planning including testing and operational mechanism.

Additional Secretary Local Government South Punjab Sheikh Ghulam Mustafa, Section Officer Local Government South Punjab Chaudhry Khurshid Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer Bahawal Pur Waste Management Company Muhammad Naeem Akhtar, Chief Financial Officer BWMC Muhammad Imran Ashraf and Manager Operations BWMC Muhammad Imtiazullah were also present.

Secretary was given a detailed briefing on performance and also informed about the problems regarding sanitation issues.

Secretary Local Government and Community Development South Punjab Muhammad Altaf Baloch said that its our first priority to provide sanitation facilities to every citizen.

He directed that Bahawalpur Waste Management Company should evolve a strategy to expand its services to divisional level.

He said that BWMC should keep control room active and get public feedback for improvement.

He further said that the company should initiate a mechanism for recycling the garbage and collected garbage on a daily basis so that the garbage can be reused again.

