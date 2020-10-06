UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Services Of DD Development Multan Surrendered To P&D

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 06:33 PM

Services of DD Development Multan surrendered to P&D

Services of Deputy Director Development (Multan) Faisal Shehzad were surrendered to Planning and Development Department, here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Services of Deputy Director Development (Multan) Faisal Shehzad were surrendered to Planning and Development Department, here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, Commissioner Multan Javed Akhtar Mahmood reviewed services of many officers working in different departments.

He surrendered services of Deputy Director Development Faisal Shehzad to Planning and Development Department. The commissioner expressed annoyance over the poor performance of the deputy director. He remarked that he would not tolerate lethargic and incompetent officers.

The commissioner stated that he had warned all officers to improve their performance in order to serve the masses. There would be no compromise on performance, he concluded.

Related Topics

Multan Poor All

Recent Stories

Punjabs in race for Second XI National T20 title

14 minutes ago

AJK govt committed to managing population growth: ..

17 minutes ago

Saudi Foreign Minister offers condolences on the d ..

17 minutes ago

OIC Receives Invitation to Nominate Qualified Cand ..

17 minutes ago

Lahore Police don't hear common man, a local citiz ..

27 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima honours female graduates of UAEU, Z ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.