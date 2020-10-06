Services of DD Development Multan surrendered to P&D

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Services of Deputy Director Development (Multan) Faisal Shehzad were surrendered to Planning and Development Department, here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, Commissioner Multan Javed Akhtar Mahmood reviewed services of many officers working in different departments.

He surrendered services of Deputy Director Development Faisal Shehzad to Planning and Development Department. The commissioner expressed annoyance over the poor performance of the deputy director. He remarked that he would not tolerate lethargic and incompetent officers.

The commissioner stated that he had warned all officers to improve their performance in order to serve the masses. There would be no compromise on performance, he concluded.