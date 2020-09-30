Services of ex-DPO Kohat handed over to Punjab

The services of ex-DPO Kohat Captain (retd) Hafiz Wahid Mehmood have been handed over to Punjab police

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The services of ex-DPO Kohat Captain (retd) Hafiz Wahid Mehmood have been handed over to Punjab police.

A spokesman for Kohat police, in a press statement on Wednesday informed that Grade-18 officer of police group and ex-DPO Kohat, Hafiz Wahid Mehmood's services are handed over to Punjab police.

A notification to this effect has also been issued from establishment division.

Hafiz Wahid Mehmood had served the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police as DPO in Mardan, Haripur, Nowshera and DI Khan.