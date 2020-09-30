UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Services Of Ex-DPO Kohat Handed Over To Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 05:23 PM

Services of ex-DPO Kohat handed over to Punjab

The services of ex-DPO Kohat Captain (retd) Hafiz Wahid Mehmood have been handed over to Punjab police

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The services of ex-DPO Kohat Captain (retd) Hafiz Wahid Mehmood have been handed over to Punjab police.

A spokesman for Kohat police, in a press statement on Wednesday informed that Grade-18 officer of police group and ex-DPO Kohat, Hafiz Wahid Mehmood's services are handed over to Punjab police.

A notification to this effect has also been issued from establishment division.

Hafiz Wahid Mehmood had served the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police as DPO in Mardan, Haripur, Nowshera and DI Khan.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Kohat Mardan Nowshera Haripur From

Recent Stories

 

8 minutes ago

ADNOC Trading starts derivatives trading

26 minutes ago

ENOC Group achieves 97 million kWh power savings

26 minutes ago

RTA Chairman explores cooperation with German Amba ..

26 minutes ago

‘Can’t live as a slave in Pakistan,’ says Na ..

27 minutes ago

Another flour crisis engulfing country: Mian Zahid ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.