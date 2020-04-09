Services of female doctors, nurses highly hailed

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The services of female doctors, paramedics and nurses were highly praised and acknowledged by all quarters and human rights organizations.

Talking to APP, Executive Director Mehergarh Maliha Hussain said, "we must acknowledge the critical role of healthcare professionals specially women playing in fight against coronavirus pandemic.

" She said doctors, nurses and healthcare workers were at the forefront of coronavius response - providing treatment and care.

She said the role of women as healthcare staff was great and commendable, adding women health professionals were discharging their duties effectively in protecting people from coronavirus pandemic.

Maliha Hussain said doctors, nurses and healthcare workers were risking their own lives everyday for us, and should be respected.