UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Services Of Female Doctors, Nurses Highly Hailed

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 11:20 PM

Services of female doctors, nurses highly hailed

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The services of female doctors, paramedics and nurses were highly praised and acknowledged by all quarters and human rights organizations.

Talking to APP, Executive Director Mehergarh Maliha Hussain said, "we must acknowledge the critical role of healthcare professionals specially women playing in fight against coronavirus pandemic.

" She said doctors, nurses and healthcare workers were at the forefront of coronavius response - providing treatment and care.

She said the role of women as healthcare staff was great and commendable, adding women health professionals were discharging their duties effectively in protecting people from coronavirus pandemic.

Maliha Hussain said doctors, nurses and healthcare workers were risking their own lives everyday for us, and should be respected.

Related Topics

Women All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Most OPEC+ States Agreed on Oil Output Quotas, Agr ..

23 minutes ago

Global Death Toll From Coronavirus Tops 90,000 - J ..

23 minutes ago

Syria's East of Euphrates, At-Tanf Areas in Most D ..

23 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Slams US Over Threat to C ..

23 minutes ago

Global Oil Market Surplus May Reach 14.7Mln Barrel ..

27 minutes ago

US Has Sent Coronavirus Diagnostic Equipment to 28 ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.