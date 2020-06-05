UrduPoint.com
Services Of First Contingent Of Tiger Force Handed Over To Health Department

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 12:27 PM

Services of first contingent of Tiger Force handed over to health department

Services of first contingent of Tiger Force were handed over to health department here Friday on direction of PM Imran Khan, official said

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Services of first contingent of Tiger Force were handed over to health department here Friday on direction of PM Imran Khan, official said.

DC Amir Khatak handed over list of 33 volunteers among 14 experts of information technology, 19 health exerts including doctors, dispensers and technicians to district health officers. All volunteers were set to perform duty at basic health units and rural health centers without claiming pay or fee, it was said.

Deputy District Health Officers were provided contact numbers of the concerned volunteers who would serve masses in different phases under same parameters. Other volunteers would too be hired in next phase, DC hinted.

It is sense of proud that volunteers of Tiger Force were replete with passion to serve people through devotion and dedication, Amir Khatak said. All volunteers were recruited keeping in view their education and expertise in extending services in different fields of life, said he.

