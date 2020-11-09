Services of Iqbal recalled in sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

On the Iqbal Day, Fatima Foundation Sukkur organized a discussion and recall the services of Allama Muhammad Iqbal which led to the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-continent here on Monday

Speaking on the occasion, chairperson of the Foundation, Ms Nosheen Khan said that the meaning of "Khudi" has been distorted and now it became self worship.

"The real meaning of Iqbal's concept of 'Khudi' was self-reliance and without self-reliance we could not be able to maintain self-esteem. A borrower could not stand before a loan-giver", she said.

She said that it was a fact that without self-reliance, maintaining of self-esteem was quite impossible. We only could enjoy self-esteem by acquiring self-reliance, she added.

Different speakers while highlighting the message Allama's poetry said Allama Iqbal had predicted in 1920 that the Chinese would awake from their dong and deep slumber and this prediction became true in 1948 after 28 years, they said.

They lamented that Pakistani nation had not transferred the message of Iqbal to its new generation and the results of this carelessness were now before us that the society became intolerance and rigid. Iqbal's thoughts could make our thinking universal and create the qualities of tolerance, self awareness and trust in Allah Almighty among us, so the spreading of Iqbal's message was the need of the hour, they added.

Ms Naila Bhutto, Keenjhar Nazeer, Yasmeen Shah, Maqsood Imam, Saleem Bhutti and others also spoke on the occasion.