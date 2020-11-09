UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Services Of Iqbal Recalled In Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 02:52 PM

Services of Iqbal recalled in sukkur

On the Iqbal Day, Fatima Foundation Sukkur organized a discussion and recall the services of Allama Muhammad Iqbal which led to the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-continent here on Monday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :On the Iqbal Day, Fatima Foundation Sukkur organized a discussion and recall the services of Allama Muhammad Iqbal which led to the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-continent here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, chairperson of the Foundation, Ms Nosheen Khan said that the meaning of "Khudi" has been distorted and now it became self worship.

"The real meaning of Iqbal's concept of 'Khudi' was self-reliance and without self-reliance we could not be able to maintain self-esteem. A borrower could not stand before a loan-giver", she said.

She said that it was a fact that without self-reliance, maintaining of self-esteem was quite impossible. We only could enjoy self-esteem by acquiring self-reliance, she added.

Different speakers while highlighting the message Allama's poetry said Allama Iqbal had predicted in 1920 that the Chinese would awake from their dong and deep slumber and this prediction became true in 1948 after 28 years, they said.

They lamented that Pakistani nation had not transferred the message of Iqbal to its new generation and the results of this carelessness were now before us that the society became intolerance and rigid. Iqbal's thoughts could make our thinking universal and create the qualities of tolerance, self awareness and trust in Allah Almighty among us, so the spreading of Iqbal's message was the need of the hour, they added.

Ms Naila Bhutto, Keenjhar Nazeer, Yasmeen Shah, Maqsood Imam, Saleem Bhutti and others also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Allama Muhammad Iqbal China Sukkur Muslim From

Recent Stories

NAB approaches LHC to challenge Rana Sana Ullah’ ..

6 minutes ago

Authority approves registration of 18 private scho ..

3 seconds ago

Putin awaiting official US result to congratulate ..

5 seconds ago

Venezuela's Maduro Appoints New Ambassador to Boli ..

6 seconds ago

Kremlin Says Congratulations Possible Only After O ..

8 seconds ago

Rwanda genocide 'financier' to face UN judges

10 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.