Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the services of Salman Abdullah Murad's family for this city cannot be forgotten and his father Shaheed Abdullah Murad sacrificed his life and worked tirelessly for the stability and survival of democracy alongside Benazir Bhutto

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the services of Salman Abdullah Murad's family for this city cannot be forgotten and his father Shaheed Abdullah Murad sacrificed his life and worked tirelessly for the stability and survival of democracy alongside Benazir Bhutto.

He said this while speaking in a condolence meeting organized by People's Officers Association and People's Labour Bureau in KMC building for the grandfather of Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad Haji Murad Ali.

He said that Haji Murad Ali, the grandfather of Salman Abdullah Murad, played an important role in keeping the family united and upholding the ideology.

We pray to Allah Almighty to forgive him and grant us the opportunity to continue his mission of public service, he said.

President of People's Labor Bureau Aslam Samu, President of People's Officers Association Tahir Jameel Durrani, General Secretary Anwar Baloch, Syed Minhajul Haq, Shahid Qadri, Junaid, Mansoor and other officials and members were also present on this occasion.

He said that Salman Abdullah Murad as the Deputy Mayor of Karachi is carrying forward the mission of his father and serving the citizens of Karachi.

On this occasion, the participants of the meeting offered Fateha for the soul of late Haji Murad Ali, grandfather of Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad.