Services of labourers can not be forgotten: Dr Javed Akram

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram on Monday said that the services of laborers in the society could not be forgotten under any circumstances

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram on Monday said that the services of laborers in the society could not be forgotten under any circumstances.

Addressing a ceremony held regarding International Labor Day at a local hotel, he appreciated the efforts of the organizers for organizing the best event on the occasion of International Labor Day and said that Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi had created facilities for laborers across the province.

"On this day, we have to pay tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan Army who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the nation", he added.

He said that more steps would be taken for facilitation of working class.

Auqaf Secretary Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari, Khateeb Badshahi Masjid Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, representatives of labor unions and a large number of other people participated in the ceremony.