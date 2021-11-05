UrduPoint.com

Services Of Legal Fraternity For Upholding Constitution, Law Commendable: Fawad

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 11:00 AM

Services of legal fraternity for upholding Constitution, law commendable: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that the valuable services of lawyers for upholding the Constitution and the law were commendable.

Lawyers were defenders of the democracy, human rights and the Constitution and their role for the rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution was part of history, Chaudhry Fawad said while addressing a function in honour of the newly elected office-bearers of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) here.

" The Government is committed to the welfare of bar associations. We stand with lawyers at all levels" he remarked.

He said the government was aware of the problems of the legal fraternity and their solution was its first priority.

The minister opined that the politics of bar associations should be independent, the government and political parties should not interfere in it.

Fawad said that the coming era was digital, reforms were needed to strengthen the legal system. The national interests come first for all, including bar associations, he added.

He said that SCBA should play its role in swift disposal of the pending cases and it should have a body to compare the decisions of Supreme Court and High Courts' judges.

The minister congratulated the newly elected office bearers of the Supreme Court Bar Association.

The newly elected President of SCBA Chaudhry Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon, Vice President (Punjab) Khawar Ikram Bhatti, Secretary Wasim Mumtaz Malik, Chaudhry Riasat Ali Gondal, Additional Secretary, Senator Ali Zafar, Pakistan Bar Council officials Tahir Nasrullah Warraich, Hafeez Rehman Chaudhry, Former Secretary Supreme Court Bar Association, Rana Shehzad Safdar Hussain Tarar, Additional Attorney General Amir RehmanWarraich, Vice President (Sindh) Aziz Ahmad Khan, Members of Executive Committee (Sindh) Jan Ali Junejo, Zulfiqar Haider Shah, Members ofExecutive Committee (Punjab) Rana Akhtar Ali, Chaudhry Tariq Javed and Chairman Overseas Pakistanis Forum Muhammad Sajid Tarar attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Supreme Court Punjab Democracy Lawyers Ali Zafar All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th November 2021

3 hours ago
 2 robbers snatched Rs 11 million from a citizen

2 robbers snatched Rs 11 million from a citizen

10 hours ago
 Air Canada boss in hot water over lack of French p ..

Air Canada boss in hot water over lack of French proficiency

10 hours ago
 Yorkshire suspended from staging England cricket m ..

Yorkshire suspended from staging England cricket matches after racism row

10 hours ago
 India trying to portray false sense of normalcy, d ..

India trying to portray false sense of normalcy, development in IIOJK: FO

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.