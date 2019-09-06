Services of LWMC being hired for disposal of hospital waste

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chairing a meeting of the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department reviewed different steps taken for the activation of hospital waste management system

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chairing a meeting of the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department reviewed different steps taken for the activation of hospital waste management system.

MD Lahore Solid Waste Management Company and the medical superintendents of government hospitals briefed the participants about different procedures of disposal of hospital-waste.

The minister said that safe and secure disposal of hospital waste was the first priority to provide a clean atmosphere to patients and their attendants.

She informed the meeting that the services of LWMC were being hired to ensure safe disposal of hospital waste and the government was also following the policy of transforming hospitals as the best treatment centres by providing the latest medical facilities.

She informed that the latest technology would be employed to dispose of hospital waste.

Special Secretary Mian Shakil, MD LWMC Ajmal Bhatti and medical superintends of different hospitals attended the meeting.