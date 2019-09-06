UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Services Of LWMC Being Hired For Disposal Of Hospital Waste

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 08:11 PM

Services of LWMC being hired for disposal of hospital waste

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chairing a meeting of the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department reviewed different steps taken for the activation of hospital waste management system

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chairing a meeting of the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department reviewed different steps taken for the activation of hospital waste management system.

MD Lahore Solid Waste Management Company and the medical superintendents of government hospitals briefed the participants about different procedures of disposal of hospital-waste.

The minister said that safe and secure disposal of hospital waste was the first priority to provide a clean atmosphere to patients and their attendants.

She informed the meeting that the services of LWMC were being hired to ensure safe disposal of hospital waste and the government was also following the policy of transforming hospitals as the best treatment centres by providing the latest medical facilities.

She informed that the latest technology would be employed to dispose of hospital waste.

Special Secretary Mian Shakil, MD LWMC Ajmal Bhatti and medical superintends of different hospitals attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Technology Education Company Government Best Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Celebrates 54Thanniversary Of Defenc ..

36 minutes ago

Court grants 13 days physical remand of Iqbal Z.Ah ..

1 minute ago

KMC performs repair of roads around Nishter Park

1 minute ago

Rescue 1122 pay tributes to shuhada on Defence Day ..

1 minute ago

NEPRA investigation team holds K-Electric for 19 e ..

1 minute ago

President POA, Gen Arif elected as member of Commo ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.