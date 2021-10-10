UrduPoint.com

'Services Of Mohsin-e-Pakistan Will Always Be Remembered' : MNA Amir Sultan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 12:30 PM

'Services of Mohsin-e-Pakistan will always be remembered' : MNA Amir Sultan

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) of PTI, Amir Sultan Cheema paid tribute to the services of late Dr Abdul Qadeer khan for the nation and said that his contribution for strengthening Pakistan's defence will always be remembered.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, he said that Mohsin-e-Pakistan Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was truly a national hero.

"We will be forever indebted to him for the legacy he has left", MNA added.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

