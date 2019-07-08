UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Services Of Outgoing Pakistan Envoy To China Eulogized

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 07:25 PM

Services of outgoing Pakistan envoy to China eulogized

The Embassy of Pakistan organized a ceremony to bid farewell to outgoing Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Masood Khalid who is retiring after an illustrious career spanning four decades in the Foreign Service of Pakistan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :The Embassy of Pakistan organized a ceremony to bid farewell to outgoing Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Masood Khalid who is retiring after an illustrious career spanning four decades in the Foreign Service of Pakistan.

Ambassador Masood Khalid was the longest serving ambassador of Pakistan to China, according to a statement issued here on Monday.

A career diplomat, Ambassador Masood Khalid joined the Foreign Service of Pakistan in 1979. He was appointed as Ambassador to China in January 2013 following ambassadorial assignments in South Korea and Malaysia.

As Ambassador to China, Masood Khalid made an invaluable contribution to the strengthening of Pakistan-China relations.

During his tenure China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was conceived, launched and consolidated.

In his valedictory address, Ambassador Khalid fondly spoke about his tenure in Beijing. He said the unshakable and exceptional friendship between Pakistan and China was the legacy of successive generations of both nations.

He expressed confidence in the future of Pakistan-China relations which were set to scale new heights and deliver tangible benefits to the peoples of both countries.

Masood Khalid appreciated the dedication and unrelenting efforts of his team and the support extended to him in furthering Pakistan's interests and depending on the time-tested friendship with China.

In her remarks on the occasion, Minister and Deputy Head of Mission, Ms. Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, listed the highlights of Ambassador Masood Khalid's diplomatic career.

She said, "Throughout his diplomatic career, wherever he served, he left an indelible impression". She lauded Ambassador Masood Khalid as an outstanding Ambassador and a dedicated public servant.

Ms. Baloch expressed the singular honour for the Embassy staff for having worked under the guidance and direction of Ambassador Masood Khalid, whose hard work and dedication had won acclaim not only from his colleagues but also from his peers in the diplomatic community and interlocutors in China.

"Ambassador Khalid showed us how to serve Pakistan with dignity, passion and hard work, and how, despite all odds, we can all make a difference and make a valuable contribution to Pakistan." She added, "the admiration and respect we enjoy, and the teamwork and esprit de corps that we have instilled is a result of Ambassador's leadership."

Related Topics

Pakistan China CPEC Beijing South Korea Malaysia January All From

Recent Stories

Amazon training series launched for Pakistanis sel ..

19 minutes ago

Lawmakers Doubt EU Parliament Groups Will Succeed ..

2 minutes ago

Iranian nuclear issue should be resolved through p ..

2 minutes ago

Zong 4G offers International roaming facility in 3 ..

28 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy To Host2Nd Chairman Joint Chiefs Of ..

36 minutes ago

Preparations Underway to Deliver Russian S-400 Sys ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.