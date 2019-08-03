UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Services Of PAC President Ahmed Shah For Art, Culture Eulogized

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 05:33 PM

Services of PAC President Ahmed Shah for art, culture eulogized

Trade unions, human rights and civil society activists and leaders eulogized the services of President of Pakistan Arts Council (PAC), Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah for promotion of art, culture and social dialogue at a reception organized by trade unions and civil society organisations at PILER Centre, here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Trade unions, human rights and civil society activists and leaders eulogized the services of President of Pakistan Arts Council (PAC), Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah for promotion of art, culture and social dialogue at a reception organized by trade unions and civil society organisations at PILER Centre, here.

The speakers congratulated Ahmed Shah on receipt of Sitara-e-Imtiaz on her services for culture and art, said a statement on Saturday.

They were unanimous in their views that an atmosphere of pluralism has emerged at the Karachi Arts Council after Ahmed Shah's election as President of the institution.

Executive Director of Pakistan Institute of Labour education and Research (PILER) Karamat Ali said Ahmed Shah has transformed the Arts Council Karachi into a vibrant institution.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahmed Shah said that when he joined the Arts Council and brought changes to Arts Council he received a lot of resistance and opposition, be he did not accept any pressure.

Now the Arts Council is a vibrant place where events, conferences, arts classes and shows are held on regular basis and every section of the society can come and share his/her views.

He said he has a credit to promote urdu language by holding International Urdu Conferences. A large number of scholars, writers and poets have taken part in the International Urdu Conferences, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Pakistan President Of Pakistan Education Civil Society Share Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

KU declares 25.49% candidates pass in B.Com Part I ..

42 seconds ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan at ..

9 minutes ago

Centre resolves 3,371 cases in Multan

9 minutes ago

Painting exhibition 'Art of Pakistan' held

9 minutes ago

4 illegal housing societies sealed in Faisalabad

18 minutes ago

Hot, humid weather forecast in Lahore

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.