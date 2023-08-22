Services of Pervez Shaikh laudable: Muhammad Iqbal

Chairman Hyderabad Softball Association Aslam Khan Deswali, Secretary Mohammad Iqbal Qureshi, Women Wing Secretary Anila Mehwish on Tuesday called on Patron of the Association and Director Physical Education Government Girls Degree College Kotri Aisha Erum

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Chairman Hyderabad Softball Association Aslam Khan Deswali, Secretary Mohammad Iqbal Qureshi, Women Wing Secretary Anila Mehwish on Tuesday called on Patron of the Association and Director Physical education Government Girls Degree College Kotri Aisha Erum.

During the meeting they proposed to hold a reception in honor of Pervez Ahmed Sheikh, the Director Game Development Hyderabad Softball Association and well-known sports organizer who was trying to promote various sports including baseball and softball across Sindh.

Secretary Softball Federation of Pakistan Asif Azim who was also striving for the promotion of softball throughout Pakistan, Secretary Sindh Softball Association Muhammad Zeeshan Merchant, Senior Vice President Pakistan Federation Baseball Muhammad Mohsin Khan, Secretary Sindh Olympic Association Ahmed Ali Rajput and others to be invited.

On this occasion, Secretary Muhammad Iqbal Qureshi paid tribute to the President of the Association Prof. Um-e- Kulsoom Abbasi for her continuous leadership.