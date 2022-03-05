UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Services of Rescue-1122 lauded

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar said on Saturday the protection of life and property of people in any emergency situation was top priority of the government and in this regard, all resources were being utilized.

Presiding over a meeting of District Emergencies Board/District Disaster Management Authority held at Committee Room, she said the services of Rescue-1122 were commendable which could not be ignored.

The DC asked District Emergency Officer Adnan Nawaz to conduct a mock exercise along with health, civil defence, Irrigation and police departments so that the performance of institutions could be evaluated to deal with the emergency situation.

DEO Adnan Nawaz presented a detailed report on the monthly performance of meeting to the Deputy Commissioner.

He said that Rescue-1122 Narowal had also received a motorbike ambulance from the Punjab government which was helping in improving rescue performance.

Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar appreciated the performance of Rescue-1122 in the meeting and expressed her satisfaction.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Javeria Maqbool, Assistant Commissioners SalmanAhmed Lone, Dr Muhammad Arshad Wattoo, DO Health Dr. Muhammad Tariq, CEO EducationChaudhry Liaqat Ali and other officers concerned were present on the occasion.

