Services Of Rescue 1122 To Be Extended Across The Region Soon:CM GB

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 11:31 PM

Services of rescue 1122 to be extended across the region soon:CM GB

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khursheed said that due to its vital importance the services of rescue 1122 would be extended across the far flung region of GB.

During the briefing by Home Secretary GB,Chief Minister said that second wave of Covid-19 proved to be very fatal and strict measures were being taken to follow the SOPs.

He said that the salary issue of Special Protection Unit would be resolved on the permanent basis soon.

He gave instructions for the timely completion of the extension work of central Jail Gilgit, adding that rehabilitation center for prisoners be constructed as early as possible.

He said that Diamer Bhasha dame was very major project for the prosperity of Pakistan,therefore issues of affectees be resolved on emergency footing.

CM added that GB region was very rich in minerals and tourists point of view and the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf was paying special attention to create job opportunities from these two major fields.

