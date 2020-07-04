UrduPoint.com
Services Of Retired DSP Recognized

Sat 04th July 2020 | 10:40 PM

Services of retired DSP recognized

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :A ceremony, on the retirement of DSP Iqbal Hussain Shah, was held at DIG Operations Lahore office on Saturday to recognize the services which he rendered for the Police department and public.

CTO Lahore Syed Hammad Abid, SSP Operations Lahore Faisal Shehzad, SP Security Bilal Zafar, SP Operations Model Town Ijaz Rasheed, SP Investigation Model Town Asad Muzaffar, DSP Security Headquarters Sohail Raza Kazmi, ADIG Adil Rasheed and other officers participated in the ceremony.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan presented an honorary shield, cash award and flower bouquet to the Syed Iqbal Hussain Shah. Ashfaq Khan lauded the performance of retired Iqbal Shah and said that Police job was a lifestyle as each and every Policeman gave most of his time to his country, performing duties, mostly in untoward situations, even missing his domestic obligations.

It was an honor for a Police officer when he spent his professional career with honesty, dignity and pride, DIG Operations said and added, "Police officers and officials are one family and we ensure to keep in touch with our retired members in future life as well and look after the affairs of their welfare."CTO Lahore Syed Hammad Abid, SSP Operations Faisal Shehzad, SP Security Bilal Zafar and other Police officers expressed their best wishes for the future life of DSP Iqbal Shah.

DSP Iqbal Hussain Shah expressed his heartiest gratitude on the gesture of love by his senior officers and fellow workers on his retirement.

