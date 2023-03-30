ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Director Licensing, Broadcast Media, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority, Muhammad Iqbal has retired after completion of his service. A ceremony was organised at PEMRA headquarters here on Thursday in which his services were lauded.

Besides others Director General Licensing PEMRA Vakil Ahmed Khan, Director Abdul Rehman Amini and Director Tariq Mehmood participated.

Vakil Ahmed Khan said that services of Muhammad Iqbal will always be remembered as he performed his duties in an efficient manner.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Quetta Mahmood Ali Khokhar said that his sercices will be remembered especially in regard to FM Radio licensing.

Khokhar said that FM radio broadcasts are the best means of keeping people informed about the latest weather and traffic conditions on highways.

He said that road safety education to the masses can help in keeping highways safe from accidents.

He said Traffic Police Quetta FM-88.6 radio station will be of great importance to keep road commuters informed about weather, traffic, alternative routes as well as traffic rules.

Retiring Director Muhammad Iqbal was presented a commemorative shield by Deputy Superintendent of Police Quetta on behalf of Balochistan Police.