Services of security personnel to be remembered: Minister

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Baitulmal Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari on Sunday said those who sacrificed their lives for the country would be remembered and the nation was indebted to them for their bravery and dedication.

He said this while inaugurating "DSP Shaukat Ali Shah Chowk" in Attock. On the occassion mother of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shaukat Shah Shaheed , his widow, daughter, District Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar , District Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani were also present.

Syed Yawar Bokhari said blood of our martyrs is included in our soil, adding that our brave security forces are always ever ready to sacrifice their lives for our mother land.

He said , DSP Shaoukat Shaheed was a brave police officer who sacrificed his life on 16 Aug 2015 in village Shadi Khan Attock during a suicide attack.

In the cowardly attack the then Provincial Home Minister Shuja Khanzada and many others embraced martyrdom. He said, every body was proud of him and all other martyrs of police and other forces, adding, their sacrifices would never go waste.

The provincial minister paid rich tributes to the shaheed and his family. District Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar and District Police Officer Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani while addressing the gathering paid rich tributes to DSP Shaukat Shah Shaheed and said that his great sacrifice would always be remembered.