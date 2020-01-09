UrduPoint.com
Services Of Shelter Houses Extended Till Jan 12

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 11:30 AM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration has decided to extend services of shelter house January 12 in view of severe cold and effectively facilitate poor people in Dir Lower.

Assistant Commissioner Taimargara Muhammad Shah Jamil was regularly monitoring those shelter homes wherein 12 women and 33 male and two kids were accommodated.

The AC told the media persons that district administration would make all possible measures for welfare of needy and poor people.

Recently, the AC visited a shelter home set up at Taimargara hospital. District Social Welfare Officer Muhammad Zab was also present on the occasion.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

