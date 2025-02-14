Services Of SP Handed Over To Punjab Home Dept
Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2025 | 09:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) After the establishment of the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the services of SP Muhammad Imran were handed over to the Punjab Home Department on the directions of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar.
The Punjab police spokesperson said that the Home Department had sought the services of an SP for posting in the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority. After approval from the IG Punjab, the DIG Headquarters has issued the notification. He said that SP Muhammad Imran was previously serving in the Police school of Intelligence.
