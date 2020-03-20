Services of two officers placed on disposal of DC to assist in anti corona measures

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The services of two officers were placed on the disposal of deputy commissioner Peshawar to assists him in emergency measures against corona virus pandemic.

According to a notification of the Establishment Department, the Competent Authority has placed the services of Additional Secretary Planning and Development Khurshid Alam (PAS BS 18) and Deputy Secretary Local Government Department, Yasir Qayyum Khan (PMS BS-17 at the disposal of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar to assist him in the emergent measures against Coronavirus pandemic, in the best public interest, till further orders.

The officers would continue to occupy their present positions and draw their salaries against these posts.