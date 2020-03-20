UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Services Of Two Officers Placed On Disposal Of DC To Assist In Anti Corona Measures

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 10:50 AM

Services of two officers placed on disposal of DC to assist in anti corona measures

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The services of two officers were placed on the disposal of deputy commissioner Peshawar to assists him in emergency measures against corona virus pandemic.

According to a notification of the Establishment Department, the Competent Authority has placed the services of Additional Secretary Planning and Development Khurshid Alam (PAS BS 18) and Deputy Secretary Local Government Department, Yasir Qayyum Khan (PMS BS-17 at the disposal of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar to assist him in the emergent measures against Coronavirus pandemic, in the best public interest, till further orders.

The officers would continue to occupy their present positions and draw their salaries against these posts.

Related Topics

Peshawar Government Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 20, 2020 in Pakistan

37 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

MoFAIC launches hotline to help holders of valid r ..

11 hours ago

OPPO Unveils the Magnificent Reno 3 Series through ..

11 hours ago

Ministry of Education organises interactive sessio ..

11 hours ago

MoHAP announces 27 new coronavirus cases, 5 recove ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.