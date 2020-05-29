Services of UN peacekeepers lauded

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :China-Pakistan Study Center (CPSC), Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) organised a special event for acknowledging the services of peacekeepers and police in Pakistan and around the world on the occasion of International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers observed Friday.

Speakers paid homage to those who sacrificed their lives for the UN peacekeeping mission.

Tributes were paid to the courage and bravery of those serving in the UN peacekeeping mission.

Inspector General of National Highways and Motorways Police Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam addressed the participants.

At the end of the ceremony Syed Kaleem Imam presented shields to Director China-Pakistan Study Center (CPSC) and Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) Dr. Talat Shabbir on behalf of National Highways and Motorways Police.