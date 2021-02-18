UrduPoint.com
Services Of Zafar Ali Shah For PDA Eulogized In Farewell Ceremony

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

Services of Zafar Ali Shah for PDA eulogized in farewell ceremony

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :The outgoing DG Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), Syed Zafar Ali Shah was given a farewell party wherein his services were greatly lauded at PDA Officers Club Hayatabad the other evening.

On this occasion dinner was served by Engr Abdul Ghafoor Khan, President Peshawar Development Authority (Local Area Authorities) Officers Association (PDAOA).

Beside the Chief Engineer Ikram Khan and former DG PDA Qazi Laiq, the ceremony was also attended by Directors, DDs, ADs, engineers, and senior officers of PDA in a large number.

On this occasion, the services of the outgoing Director-General of PDA Syed Zafar Ali Shah were greatly eulogized and termed a great asset for PDA.

The speakers paid rich tributes to Syed Zafar Ali Shah for his God-gifted capabilities and streamlining the projects and developmental activities of PDA in a short span of time.

It was acknowledged that the early completion of BRT, the commencement of work on Gandhara City, five times larger mega housing scheme than Hayatabad spreading from Peshawar to Nowshera, speeding up work on the missing link of Ring Road, completion of the work on Regi Township Zone One, Hayatabad Detour Road and launching of many other mega projects were made possible under the dynamic leadership of Syed Zafar Ali Shah.

Speakers said Shah´s role has become a golden chapter in the history of PDA for which PDA officers and engineers will always remember him.

Later, Zafar Ali Shah was presented a souvenir as acknowledgement of his services for PDA.

