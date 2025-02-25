Services To Public Primary Responsibility Of District Government: DC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2025 | 02:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial has said that providing quality
municipal services to the public is a Primary responsibility of the district government.
He expressed these views while addressing a delegation under the Sub-National Governance
Programme on Tuesday.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Muzaffar Mukhtar, Assistant Commissioner
Anum Babar, Governance Advisor Javeria Jilani, Matty Carter, Haynes, Anum Hussain, Shahzad Ahmed
Malik, Jamal Rafique, Finance Officer District Council Rana Saqlain Mahmood, MO Finance Zunira Sarfraz, besides Planning and Finance officers of local bodies participated.
The deputy commissioner said quality of services for revenue collection must be improved
so that consumers will pay the service charges willingly.
He said that it was necessary to digitize the collection of dues in a transparent manner.
Recent Stories
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Toss for crucial Group B match between Australia, Sou ..
Belgium joins European alliance for nuclear energy
ADX daily trading volumes up 27.5% since start of 2025
EU appoints new Special Representative for Central Asia
ADQ, Plenary Group establish infrastructure co-development, investment platform
Anthropic launches advanced AI hybrid reasoning model
Pension payments for February to be disbursed Thursday: GPSSA
UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day
Abu Dhabi announces world-first thriving child index to advance children’s wel ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first Supreme Committee meeting of Sheikha F ..
Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researchers say
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Services to public primary responsibility of district government: DC6 minutes ago
-
KP govt starts online housing registration drive for public servants6 minutes ago
-
AIOU holds seminar on Solid Waste Management16 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 199 kg drugs in four operations16 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of famous singer Mukhtar Begum observed26 minutes ago
-
Ramazan preparations hit high gear in twin cities26 minutes ago
-
Rain, snowfall increase cold in KP including Peshawar46 minutes ago
-
Operation to be launched against dacoits in riverine areas: DIG46 minutes ago
-
Man kills brother for property in Haripur1 hour ago
-
Tehsil chairman Haripur vows to promote sports2 hours ago
-
CTO Zeeshan reviews traffic arrangements for visiting cricket team’s route2 hours ago
-
Excise deptt brings vehicle services to Kachnar Park2 hours ago