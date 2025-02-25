Services to public primary responsibility of district government: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial has said that providing quality

municipal services to the public is a Primary responsibility of the district government.

He expressed these views while addressing a delegation under the Sub-National Governance

Programme on Tuesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Muzaffar Mukhtar, Assistant Commissioner

Anum Babar, Governance Advisor Javeria Jilani, Matty Carter, Haynes, Anum Hussain, Shahzad Ahmed

Malik, Jamal Rafique, Finance Officer District Council Rana Saqlain Mahmood, MO Finance Zunira Sarfraz, besides Planning and Finance officers of local bodies participated.

The deputy commissioner said quality of services for revenue collection must be improved

so that consumers will pay the service charges willingly.

He said that it was necessary to digitize the collection of dues in a transparent manner.