Open Menu

Services To Public Primary Responsibility Of District Government: DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Services to public primary responsibility of district government: DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial has said that providing quality

municipal services to the public is a Primary responsibility of the district government.

He expressed these views while addressing a delegation under the Sub-National Governance

Programme on Tuesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Muzaffar Mukhtar, Assistant Commissioner

Anum Babar, Governance Advisor Javeria Jilani, Matty Carter, Haynes, Anum Hussain, Shahzad Ahmed

Malik, Jamal Rafique, Finance Officer District Council Rana Saqlain Mahmood, MO Finance Zunira Sarfraz, besides Planning and Finance officers of local bodies participated.

The deputy commissioner said quality of services for revenue collection must be improved

so that consumers will pay the service charges willingly.

He said that it was necessary to digitize the collection of dues in a transparent manner.

Recent Stories

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day

1 minute ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Toss for crucial Group ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Toss for crucial Group B match between Australia, Sou ..

3 minutes ago
 Belgium joins European alliance for nuclear energy

Belgium joins European alliance for nuclear energy

16 minutes ago
 ADX daily trading volumes up 27.5% since start of ..

ADX daily trading volumes up 27.5% since start of 2025

31 minutes ago
 EU appoints new Special Representative for Central ..

EU appoints new Special Representative for Central Asia

1 hour ago
 ADQ, Plenary Group establish infrastructure co-dev ..

ADQ, Plenary Group establish infrastructure co-development, investment platform

2 hours ago
Anthropic launches advanced AI hybrid reasoning mo ..

Anthropic launches advanced AI hybrid reasoning model

2 hours ago
 Pension payments for February to be disbursed Thur ..

Pension payments for February to be disbursed Thursday: GPSSA

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Kuwait on Nationa ..

UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi announces world-first thriving child ind ..

Abu Dhabi announces world-first thriving child index to advance children’s wel ..

2 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first Supreme ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first Supreme Committee meeting of Sheikha F ..

3 hours ago
 Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researcher ..

Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researchers say

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan