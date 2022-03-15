Services Tribunal suspends premature posting transfer orders National Savings' official

The Federal Services Tribunal on Tuesday suspended the premature frequent posting transfer orders issued by the Director General (DG) National Savings in February this year to transfer an official who exposed fraudulent activities carried out by his colleagues

The Tribunal was moved by Moin-ud-Din, who was working as Branch Manager at National Savings, I-8 Islamabad branch.

The Tribunal noted that Moin was transferred twice within the span of just three months whereas the services law has forbidden transferring employees of the federal government before three years of service at a station or office.

Moin contended in his petition that he was posted out of revenge as he endeavored to report about the illegal activities carried out by the officials of the National Savings. "I reported against a cashier who had illegally taken Rs.

1 million Behbood certificates from a client. I also reported against a person who had been working in the National Savings for the last five years without any official appointment," Moin said, adding that he also unearthed a fraud case that caused clients a loss of more than Rs.60 million.

He further stated that ever since present Joint Director Abdul Ghafoor Baloch taken the office, a trend of premature transfers was prevailing in the National Savings. "I was transferred from the I-8 branch to Zonal Audit, Islamabad on November 12, 2021. However, just after two months, my posting was once again transferred to Kahuta, Rawalpindi on February 2, 2022," he added.

The Tribunal accepted his plea and suspended his transfer orders issued by Acting DG Hamid Raza Khalid. The Tribunal also directed to transfer Moin to his previous job posting as the branch manager.