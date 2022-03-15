UrduPoint.com

Services Tribunal Suspends Premature Posting Transfer Orders National Savings' Official

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2022 | 05:59 PM

Services Tribunal suspends premature posting transfer orders National Savings' official

The Federal Services Tribunal on Tuesday suspended the premature frequent posting transfer orders issued by the Director General (DG) National Savings in February this year to transfer an official who exposed fraudulent activities carried out by his colleagues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :The Federal Services Tribunal on Tuesday suspended the premature frequent posting transfer orders issued by the Director General (DG) National Savings in February this year to transfer an official who exposed fraudulent activities carried out by his colleagues.

The Tribunal was moved by Moin-ud-Din, who was working as Branch Manager at National Savings, I-8 Islamabad branch.

The Tribunal noted that Moin was transferred twice within the span of just three months whereas the services law has forbidden transferring employees of the federal government before three years of service at a station or office.

Moin contended in his petition that he was posted out of revenge as he endeavored to report about the illegal activities carried out by the officials of the National Savings. "I reported against a cashier who had illegally taken Rs.

1 million Behbood certificates from a client. I also reported against a person who had been working in the National Savings for the last five years without any official appointment," Moin said, adding that he also unearthed a fraud case that caused clients a loss of more than Rs.60 million.

He further stated that ever since present Joint Director Abdul Ghafoor Baloch taken the office, a trend of premature transfers was prevailing in the National Savings. "I was transferred from the I-8 branch to Zonal Audit, Islamabad on November 12, 2021. However, just after two months, my posting was once again transferred to Kahuta, Rawalpindi on February 2, 2022," he added.

The Tribunal accepted his plea and suspended his transfer orders issued by Acting DG Hamid Raza Khalid. The Tribunal also directed to transfer Moin to his previous job posting as the branch manager.

Related Topics

Islamabad Job Rawalpindi Kahuta February November From Government Million

Recent Stories

DPOs' powers transferred to DCs in tribal district ..

DPOs' powers transferred to DCs in tribal districts; police powers not being cur ..

37 seconds ago
 District emergency response committee meets

District emergency response committee meets

39 seconds ago
 France's CPI up 3.6 pct in February

France's CPI up 3.6 pct in February

40 seconds ago
 President urges young civil servants to adopt open ..

President urges young civil servants to adopt open-door policy

42 seconds ago
 PSX turns around, gains 352 points to close at 43, ..

PSX turns around, gains 352 points to close at 43,719 points

17 minutes ago
 Guangdong carbon market closes higher

Guangdong carbon market closes higher

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>