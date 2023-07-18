Serving destitute people a worship: Dr. Bilal Khan

Administrator Maimoona Poly Clinic, Dr. Bilal Khan Tuesday said that serving people without any greed, honesty and devotion was a worship

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Administrator Maimoona Poly Clinic, Dr. Bilal Khan Tuesday said that serving people without any greed, honesty and devotion was a worship.

He expressed these views while talking to Central Chairman Haji Muhammad Yaseen Arain during a visit to Youth welfare Society, city office.

Dr Bilal said Youth Welfare Society was the only organization that believed in serving people without any discrimination.

On this occasion, Central Chairman YWS Haji Muhammad Yaseen Arain said that in the future medical camps would be organized in far-flung areas of Hyderabad.

He said the founder of Youth Welfare Society Syed Fahim uddin has directed to provide health facilities to destitute people at their doorsteps.

Vice president Youth welfare Society Muhammad Ismail Shaikh, Chief Organizer Muhammad Hanif Shaikh, Chairman legal aid committee Dr. Raza ullah Khan, Secretary finance Naseem ullah Khan, Rizwan Ahmed and others were also present.