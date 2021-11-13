Serving humanity best deed: Qadri

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony, Peer Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said on Friday that welfare work for betterment of human beings is the best deed.

Addressing the first anniversary of Al-Mustafa Eye Hospital, a welfare hospital by Al-Madina Trust, here at local a hotel, he said that the trust had started welfare services a year ago. He said Pakistan needs welfare organizations like it to serve the masses.

The federal minister said that there was no match of this welfare project and the management of the trust deserves appreciation for conducting 2100 successful eye operations. He hoped that the privileged class would fully support in this noble cause. He said that the credit goes to the philanthropist and doctors who contributed in this great work of charity.

While sharing his past memories, Peer Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said he had personally experienced the services of this trust, adding that his relative came to him with eye problem, and he referred him to Al-Mustafa Eye Hospital, and now the patient was quite well. He said that serving the humanity with kindness was the best act.

The minister said that it was better to serve humanity than blocking roads and streets, adding that the welfare of a Muslim was linked with the teachings of the Holy Quran to seek guidance for day to day matters of life.

On the occasion, Al-Mustafa Trust Chairman Abdul Razaqa Sajid also highlighted the functioning and purposes of the trust and appealed to the participants for their active role in welfare like projects. He said that free eye camps for diagnosing vision related diseases were being set up at far flung areas. He said that professional doctors and latest equipments were being provided to facilitate the patients.

Al-Mustafa Trust President Tariq Hameed, Eye Surgeon Dr M Nasir Chaudhry, MS Dr Muhammad Sharif, All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran (APAT), Secretary General Naeem Mir, Columnist/Journalist Shoail Warrich, Sajad Mir, HOD Dr Nasir Ch, Mian Marghoob Ahmed, Shehla Raza, Syed Hassan Murtaza, lawyers, members of civil society, journalists and others were present to mark the first anniversary of Al-Mustafa Eye Hospital.