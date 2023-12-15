Serving humanity gives real happiness, Dr Alvi tells passing-out officers

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi urged bureaucrats on Friday to be responsible, responsive, empathetic, accountable and efficient to keep the public governance and institutional effort well-aligned with the community’s welfare.

He was speaking at the passing-out ceremony of the participants who completed 46th Specialized Training Programme at the Civil Services Academy.

He said that no doubt that institutes like the Civil Services academy impart training and give skills to the participants which help them enhance their working. He said that unity of purpose could be linked with an organisation to obtain focused goals. Giving an example of Pyramid of Giza [largest Egyptian pyramid, which served as the tomb of pharaoh Khufuthe], the president said it was an outcome of skills and focused goals. "Learning skills also keeps you motivated in the right direction," he added.

Arif Alvi said that balance should be maintained between needs and wants, adding that the world was confused about happiness. "Some relate happiness with wealth, but happiness is more about identifying what gives you fresh breath," he explained. He declared that serving humanity provides one with real and long-term happiness. He said looking at the downtrodden people also creates compassion.

Efforts should be made to strengthen and practise morality in more appropriate manner, he advised.

President Alvi said will was required to overcome challenges, which the country was facing. He said there was love deficit in the world and unfortunately hatred was on the peak. He said it was very unfortunate that world looks at the downtrodden segments in a negative way. He emphasised eliminating hatred and added that wealth did not change fate of any country, and proper leadership was of utmost significance. He said that tools and techniques which bureaucrats learn actually help them find moral anchor.

President Dr Arif Alvi said our beloved Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) taught us about forgiveness, which was need of the hour. He said Hazrat Abu Bakr Siddiq (RA) emphasised being humble, offering prayers, keeping doors open for others and maintaining one's standard of living equal to others, adding that these traits were most important for better working of an executive. The president said that atrocities being inflicted in Gaza were shocking and added that now things could not be left to vested interests.

Earlier, Dr Arif Alvi distributed certificates and prizes among those who completed their training. Civil Services Academy Director General Farhan Aziz Khawaja also spoke.