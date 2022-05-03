Serving masses, a prime objective: PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday said that serving masses was their prime objective in which no leniency would be tolerated.

The prime minister was talking to retired and serving civil and administration officers who called on him.

The prime minister observed that a skipper could not do anything without his team.

Lauding their contributions, the prime minister said that talented officers had been a great asset for the country as they provided guidance to the political government for achieving national progress and prosperity.

The officers shared their experiences with regard to governance, administrative affairs and enforcement of policies, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister said that all the mega projects including Metro, Orange Line and others had been completed due to the untiring efforts of the government servants.

Under the garb of accountability and transparency, officials had been harassed without any reason which hampered their performance, he further observed.

The prime minister said civil servants were part and parcel of a government team, so it was necessary to remove their apprehensions, adding, for ensuring accountability and transparency, consultations would be held with all the stakeholders with regard to relevant laws.

He expressed the resolve to serve the nation once again with the support of talented and competent officers.

In the meeting, chief secretary Punjab, secretaries of different departments, former chief secretaries and heads of various departments submitted proposals related to future projects, role of effective bureaucracy, and provision of relief to the public in different sectors.

The prime minister also exchanged Eid greetings with the participants.